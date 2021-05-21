PAF hands over three JF-17 Thunder jets to Nigeria
Web Desk
03:36 PM | 21 May, 2021
PAF hands over three JF-17 Thunder jets to Nigeria
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra has formally handed over three JF-17 Thunder aircraft to the Nigerian Air Force during a ceremony held at Nigerian Air Force base Makudri to mark the 57th anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) press release said on Friday.

Minister of Defence of Nigeria Maj Gen (r) Bashir Magashi was the Guest of Honour representing the President, at the occasion, whereas Vice Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali was invited to attend the ceremony as special guest of Nigerian Air Force.

Addressing the ceremony, the Nigerian Defence Minister expressed his gratitude to Pakistan and Pakistan Air Force for sustained bilateral cooperation and partnership for enhancing Nigerian Air Force capabilities to meet Nigeria's security challenges. 

He said we are happy and excited on the addition of JF-17 fighter aircraft from Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali said today's event is not only a historical landmark for Pakistan's JF-17 program but is also a reflection of strong military cooperation and mutual trust between Nigeria and Pakistan. 

He assured Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex would continue to provide all out support to Nigerian Air Force in meeting all its requirements.

More From This Category
Pakistan, China vow to cement cooperation on 70th ...
04:52 PM | 21 May, 2021
At least 6 martyred, 12 injured in Chaman blast
02:27 PM | 21 May, 2021
PM Imran inaugurates 1,100MW Karachi nuclear ...
01:47 PM | 21 May, 2021
Pakistan observes Palestine Day today
01:13 PM | 21 May, 2021
Pakistan welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire
11:26 AM | 21 May, 2021
Pakistan coronavirus deaths cross 20,000
09:38 AM | 21 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anoushay Abbasi trolled for wearing bold gym outfit
04:11 PM | 21 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr