Naval Chief expresses satisfaction over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy
Web Desk
03:17 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Naval Chief expresses satisfaction over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy
Share

ISLAMABAD - Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi chaired Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The forum reviewed regional security situation, operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy, training matters of soldiers, and welfare activities of the force.

Field commanders participated in the conference via video link.

The conference reiterated to continue relief efforts in various parts of the country in view of COVID-19 pandemic along with operational preparations.

Naval Chief expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy after he was briefed about Pakistan Navy's ongoing and future endeavors.

More From This Category
No truth in ending lockdown reports on Thursday: ...
12:11 AM | 30 Apr, 2020
Petrol price likely to go down by Rs20 per litre ...
10:10 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
28 Pakistani enterprises participate in cloud ...
09:49 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
PTI lawmaker Sidra Imran tests negative for ...
07:42 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Pakistan, Iran discuss resuming cross-border ...
07:10 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Pakistani-American community leader in Texas dies ...
06:19 PM | 29 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Oscars 2021 will allow streamed films due to COVID-19 pandemic
03:56 PM | 29 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr