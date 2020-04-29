Naval Chief expresses satisfaction over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD - Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi chaired Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The forum reviewed regional security situation, operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy, training matters of soldiers, and welfare activities of the force.

Field commanders participated in the conference via video link.

The conference reiterated to continue relief efforts in various parts of the country in view of COVID-19 pandemic along with operational preparations.

Naval Chief expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy after he was briefed about Pakistan Navy's ongoing and future endeavors.