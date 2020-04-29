WhatsApp finally rolls out 8-person video call feature amid COVID-19
Web Desk
03:41 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Share

Amid self-isolation adopted by people due to coronavirus pandemic, WhatsApp has introduced a latest feature enabling users to connect more friends and family member through group video and voice calls. 

The company said, "Starting today, we’re doubling the number of participants you can have on a WhatsApp video or voice call from 4 to 8 people at a time".

"Over the last month, people on average are spending over 15 billion minutes talking each day on WhatsApp calls, well above a typical day before the pandemic. And just like written messages, all those calls are protected with end-to-end encryption. We have built group calling in a way that makes it available for as many users as possible, including people on lower-end devices and slow network conditions," read the statement.

"We know people may want different ways to connect while they’re at home, which is why WhatsApp is also available on Portal — which many users have told us has been a great way to share their living room with family during quarantine."

To access the new, higher participant limit on WhatsApp calls, all participants in a call need to update to the latest version of WhatsApp available on iPhone or Android today. Ask your friends and family to update WhatsApp to try it out.

