SHC CJ orders restoration of social media apps including X

05:08 PM | 21 Feb, 2024
SHC CJ orders restoration of social media apps including X

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court on Wednesday ordered the the restoration of various social media applications, including X (Twitter).

During the proceedings, Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi presiding over a case challenging the suspension of internet services in the country, voiced his discontent with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The PTA’s legal representative informed the court that the authority had been instructed by the Ministry of Information to deactivate internet services nationwide on the day of polling, citing a letter forwarded by the Interior Ministry.

He further explained that the PTA complied with the received instructions.

Chief Justice Abbasi inquired about the rationale behind suspending internet services on election day and questioned the security concerns associated with hindering the democratic process.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Chief Justice Abbasi criticised the disruption caused by the suspension of internet services, preventing individuals from conducting election campaigns and participating in the electoral process.

Referring to the submission made by the PTA counsel, Chief Justice Abbasi highlighted that the written response mentioned May 9.

Responding to this, the PTA counsel stated that internet services were restored by May 16.

Subsequently, Chief Justice Abbasi ordered the reinstatement of internet services and adjourned the hearing until March 5.

SHC CJ orders restoration of social media apps including X

