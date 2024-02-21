SHC CJ orders restoration of social media apps including X

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court on Wednesday ordered the the restoration of various social media applications, including X (Twitter).
During the proceedings, Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi presiding over a case challenging the suspension of internet services in the country, voiced his discontent with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).
The PTA’s legal representative informed the court that the authority had been instructed by the Ministry of Information to deactivate internet services nationwide on the day of polling, citing a letter forwarded by the Interior Ministry.
He further explained that the PTA complied with the received instructions.
Chief Justice Abbasi inquired about the rationale behind suspending internet services on election day and questioned the security concerns associated with hindering the democratic process.
Expressing his dissatisfaction, Chief Justice Abbasi criticised the disruption caused by the suspension of internet services, preventing individuals from conducting election campaigns and participating in the electoral process.
Referring to the submission made by the PTA counsel, Chief Justice Abbasi highlighted that the written response mentioned May 9.
Responding to this, the PTA counsel stated that internet services were restored by May 16.
Subsequently, Chief Justice Abbasi ordered the reinstatement of internet services and adjourned the hearing until March 5.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
