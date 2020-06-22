MUNCH:ON, formerly LUNCH:ON, expands its discounted meals service

LAHORE - LUNCH: ON, one of the region’s fastest-growing food delivery apps, is bringing home the savings. The brand has expanded its offering from corporate lunch to all meals across offices and homes as well. To reflect this evolution, the company has officially changed its name to MUNCH:ON.

“We are proud to announce this evolution of our offering and company name, and have done so with one core focus - using restaurant downtime and order consolidation to make our restaurant partners more efficient and bring meals to people at a fraction of their original cost”, said Dana Baki, co-founder of MUNCH:ON.

Popular for offering meals from some of the best restaurants at significant discounts and no delivery fees, MUNCH:ON has always been focused on value and affordability, and had planned to expand its offering past corporate lunches. The onslaught of the COVID-19 crisis, however, expedited these plans, and the company quickly pivoted to offer its discounted services to residential areas in the UAE, across all meal times, to meet the expanding consumer need for value and cost-savings. Indeed, in research conducted by MUNCH: ON, the company found that 67.5% of respondents had changed their food ordering habits to save money in the wake of the crisis.

Given the company’s mission to ensure everyone can enjoy delicious and affordable meals, MUNCH:ON also put out a call last week to its users, offering all those that had lost their job due to the economic impact of COVID, one month free PRO membership. ”We are living in a different world today, but our mission has​ not changed - we have a responsibility to ensure that our customers can continue to access affordable meals, wherever they are, and especially if they have been hit hard by the crisis”, added co-founder Mohammad Al Zaben.

MUNCH:ON was created in 2016 due to the founders​’, ​Mohammed Al Zaben, Dana Baki, and Awn Ali's frustration with their daily battle to get fresh, delicious, and affordable meals delivered. Meals were overpriced, delivery charges expensive, and ordering took too long-- they, therefore, designed a product to solve for all of these issues that have taken the UAE and Saudi Arabia by storm. “Our best-in-class tech and proprietary scheduling algorithm enable economies of scale for restaurants, thus unlocking savings and value for users,” added co-founder Awn Ali, a Lahore native and FAST graduate “our technology and business model enables restaurants to be more efficient while ensuring users see the meals they want, when they want them and at a significant discount”.

Although MUNCH:ON does not offer its food delivery services in Pakistan yet, it has one of its largest offices in Lahore, Pakistan (with almost 100 employees and growing) along with UAE, KSA, and Egypt and several more to come by next year. It has been named one of the 50 Hottest Tech Companies in the World by TechCrunch and is also one of the most coveted places to work in each of the cities it has offices in. MUNCH:ON provides an incredible work environment, extensive career growth, opportunity to work on the latest technology stack, competitive benefits, and a sense of purpose. With all this, it is one of the best places for professional development with world-class standards and unparalleled work culture.