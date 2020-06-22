Pakistan repatriates two Indian High Commission officials involved in hit-and-run, fake currency cases
Share
Islamabad: Two officials of Indian High Commission, who were involved in a hit-and-run incident and counterfeit currency, have been repatriated, local media reported.
Both officials crossed into India through Wagah border. The second secretary and air adviser of the embassy were also along with repatriated officials as they have been summoned b New Delhi for consultation on tense relations between Pakistan and India.
Pakistani police arrest two Indian high ... 05:40 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Police in Pakistan on Monday said the have arrested two Indian High Commission officials for ...
The officials identified as Dwimu Brahma and Paul Selvadhas were arrested by the Islamabad police earlier this month after their official car allegedly ran over a pedestrian, leaving him critical injured.
The police also recovered fake currency from the possession of the diplomatic staff.
Both officials were released hours after their arrest as "they enjoyed diplomatic immunity", local media reported, quoting unnamed police officials.
-
- Pakistan surpasses 190,000 cases of coronavirus – 3,794 confirmed ...03:51 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Bank Alfalah innovates to assist Ehsaas beneficiaries03:50 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Hafeez's second COVID-19 test comes back negative02:59 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
-
- 'Lucifer' season five to release on Netflix in August12:16 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Mohib Mirza shares that he doesn't know where his daughter is11:51 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Indian music industry have arrogantly entitled themselves as the ...11:34 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020