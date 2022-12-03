It's a baby girl! Zulqarnain and Kanwal return home with their firstborn

It is a joyous occasion for Pakistani TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar as they return home with their newborn daughter, Aizal.

The popular TikTok couple had been expecting their little bundle of joy for some time now, and the parents-to-be have now been blessed with a daughter. Baby Aizal is the couple's first child, who tied the knot in April 2021.

Kanwal Aftab, who has a huge fan following on the popular video-sharing app TikTok, is famous for her creative videos.

In their latest vlog, Kanwal and Sikandar, along with their daughter, have been welcomed to their home with lots of joy and love. Announcing the birth of their daughter on social media, both have received congratulatory messages from their fans.

The couple has expressed gratitude to everyone who has stood by them throughout the pregnancy and wished them luck.

They have also expressed how overwhelmed they are with all the love and affection they are receiving.