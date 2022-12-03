Pakistan embassy attack suspect arrested in Kabul
KABUL – Afghan security forces have arrested a suspect for targeting officials of Pakistani mission in Kabul a day earlier, reports said on Saturday.
The suspect lived on eight floor of a building nearby the Pakistani embassy in the Afghan capital. When forces raided the building, he attempt to escape using a makeshift rope but he was captured.
The security forces recovered a long-range rifle and other weapons from the flat where the suspect had also planted improvised explosive devices, Geo News quoted sources as saying.
A security guard was injured when an assassination attempt was made on Pakistan’s Head of Mission Ubaid Nizamani in Kabul.
Nizamani was strolling inside the embassy, which was closed due to holiday, when he was targeted.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the assassination attempt on the Pakistani mission’s head in Kabul.
Pakistani diplomat survives assassination bid in ... 05:47 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD – A security guard was injured when an assassination attempt was made on a Pakistani diplomat in a gun ...
