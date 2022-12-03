Maryam Noor looks ethereal in her wedding clicks

Social media has been flooded with rising star Maryam Noor's wedding galore; however, this time, her Baraat pictures are winning hearts online.

The Shehnai actress has tied the knot to Ismail Shahid Butt, who is from Islamabad. He is a flight instructor by profession.

While Maryam and Ismail’s Nikkah ceremony took place in November 2022, their marriage ceremony is being held now.

Let’s have a look at the stunning pictures and videos from Maryam Noor‘s wedding:

On the work front, Maryam Noor was recently seen in Baddua, Makafaat Season 4, Raqs-e-Tamanna, Hoor Pari Noor, Meri Hai Kiya Khata, Taqdeer, and Zindagi Aik Paheli.