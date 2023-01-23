Watch - Asim Azhar and Zara Noor Abbas serenade at Merub's birthday bash

Merub Ali and Asim Azhar are considered one of the most popular couples in Pakistan's entertainment industry. Asim, a renowned musician, is known for his hit songs that resonate with the country's youth. From Tere Woh Pyar to Habibi, the singer's music is loved by millions.
Fans are captivated by Asim and Merub's romance as they often appear together in public. The Paristaan actor recently celebrated her birthday with family and friends, including her fiancé Asim Azhar.
Both Merub and Asim coordinated in black outfits for the occasion. Actress Zara Noor Abbas was also present at the birthday and she made sure to make the celebration special for Merub by singing alongside the Ghalat Fehmi star.
Here is the video:
The Badshah Begum actress also penned a heartwarming birthday wish for Merub and shared pictures from the birthday bash.
"To my baby sister, my munchkin! Jaane Kyun, dil jaanta hai. Tu hai tow I’ll be alright.
I love you @meruub ???????? You are the light in our lives and the force that pushes every negativity away. A very happy birthday - May you have many many more. Ameen," reads her caption.
Actress Merub Ali is a new addition to the Pakistani drama industry, making her debut in the drama Sinf e Aahan. Currently, she can be seen in Wabaal alongside Sarah Khan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 23, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,050 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs160,370.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs147,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,990.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
