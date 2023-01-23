Watch - Asim Azhar and Zara Noor Abbas serenade at Merub's birthday bash

Merub Ali and Asim Azhar are considered one of the most popular couples in Pakistan's entertainment industry. Asim, a renowned musician, is known for his hit songs that resonate with the country's youth. From Tere Woh Pyar to Habibi, the singer's music is loved by millions.

Fans are captivated by Asim and Merub's romance as they often appear together in public. The Paristaan actor recently celebrated her birthday with family and friends, including her fiancé Asim Azhar.

Both Merub and Asim coordinated in black outfits for the occasion. Actress Zara Noor Abbas was also present at the birthday and she made sure to make the celebration special for Merub by singing alongside the Ghalat Fehmi star.

Here is the video:

The Badshah Begum actress also penned a heartwarming birthday wish for Merub and shared pictures from the birthday bash.

"To my baby sister, my munchkin! Jaane Kyun, dil jaanta hai. Tu hai tow I’ll be alright.

I love you @meruub ???????? You are the light in our lives and the force that pushes every negativity away. A very happy birthday - May you have many many more. Ameen," reads her caption.

Actress Merub Ali is a new addition to the Pakistani drama industry, making her debut in the drama Sinf e Aahan. Currently, she can be seen in Wabaal alongside Sarah Khan.