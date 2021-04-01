Rahim Pardesi and wife Somia welcome a baby boy
Share
Pakistani Youtuber Rahim Pardesi and his second wife Somia have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.
Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 31-year-old comedian introduced his little bundle of joy with an adorable picture of the trio.
"It’s a Boy!! Alhumdulilah the baby and the mom are fine and healthy now. It’s been a scary roller coaster ride but we got through it Mashallah. Thank you so so much to everyone who prayed for us and had our backs "
View this post on Instagram
Pardesi's first wife Sumera and children were also spotted posing with the latest edition to the family.
Pardesi is happily married for over a decade to Sumera - his first wife with whom he has three children. He tied the knot for the second time a few months back with Somia with whom he welcomed a baby boy.
The two women are often spotted smiling and laughing, enjoying one another’s company.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Dec-2020/beautiful-bond-between-rahim-pardesi-s-wives-sparks-online-debate
- Pakistan to receive another batch of Covid-19 vaccine tonight02:25 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
-
-
-
- Pakistani Rupee becomes ‘world’s best currency’ of 202101:06 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
- PM Imran replies to Modi’s letter on Pakistan Day08:15 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021