Rahim Pardesi and wife Somia welcome a baby boy

Pakistani Youtuber Rahim Pardesi and his second wife Somia have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 31-year-old comedian introduced his little bundle of joy with an adorable picture of the trio.

"It’s a Boy!! Alhumdulilah the baby and the mom are fine and healthy now. It’s been a scary roller coaster ride but we got through it Mashallah. Thank you so so much to everyone who prayed for us and had our backs "

Pardesi's first wife Sumera and children were also spotted posing with the latest edition to the family.

Pardesi is happily married for over a decade to Sumera - his first wife with whom he has three children. He tied the knot for the second time a few months back with Somia with whom he welcomed a baby boy.

The two women are often spotted smiling and laughing, enjoying one another’s company.

