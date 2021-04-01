Bilal Abbas Khan’s younger brother Shahbaz Abbas gets hitched

Pakistani heartthrob Bilal Abbas Khan is definitely winning hearts with his spectacular acting in the drama serial Dunk and in a short span of time, the 27-year-old has amassed a massive fan following who loves to hear what he or his family is up to.

The younger brother of Bilal Abbas Khan got hitched and the adorable pictures from the celebration started pouring in on the Internet.

The entire Khan clan is dressed to the nines and super happy but the couple Shahbaz Abbas and Mahnoor Syed truly looked like a match made in heaven.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the Cheekh being the proud big brother posted a picture of the newlywed with a beautiful caption.

"Once in a while in the middle of an ordinary life..Love gives us a Fairytale.My sheebu got hitched to this amazingly beautiful girl inside out !May you guys always stay happy like this .Mera Dher saaara pyar"

The couple got engaged in February 2018 and tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Islamabad. Bilal’s sister Sana Tauseef shared some glimpses from the celebration and fans are in awe.

On the work front, Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan will be creating magic on the big screen as they have been paired up for Filmwala Productions’ Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza's film - Khel Khel Mein as the leading actors.