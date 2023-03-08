Imran Abbas explains why he prefers Indian films to Pakistani movies

Imran Abbas is a prominent figure in the Pakistani drama industry, having starred in major productions such as Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai and Koi Chand Rakh.

He is renowned for his stunning appearance, and exceptional acting skills, and his fans eagerly anticipate his latest drama ventures. Abbas made his debut in the Pakistani drama industry with Nawab Sultan Ali Khan's Umrao Jaan Ada which then elevated his career to new heights. Abbas is widely recognised both in India and Pakistan for his stellar performance in Khuda Aur Muhabbat. The actor's league in the drama serial is unparalleled, having three sequels.

Abbas has also made his mark in Bollywood, starring in movies like Creature alongside Bipasha Basu and making a cameo appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He was even offered a role in Ram Leela, which he declined, and the part ultimately went to Ranveer Singh. Currently, Imran is preparing for an upcoming Indian Punjabi film Jee Ve Sohneya Jee, as well as two other international films. Interestingly, he has yet to appear in a Pakistani film.

During a guest appearance on The Mirza Malik Show, Imran Abbas shed light on his decision to prioritize Indian films over Pakistani films. Despite having made a name for himself in the Pakistani drama industry, Imran has yet to appear in a Pakistani film, citing a lack of strong scripts. He revealed that although he has been offered roles in recent Pakistani films, he believes that the industry is not currently at the level he desires, which is why he has been opting for Indian films instead.

On the work front, his next project, Tumharay Husn Ke Naam with Saba Qamar, has generated a buzz and is highly anticipated by fans.