Imran Abbas explains why he prefers Indian films to Pakistani movies

Imran Abbas is a prominent figure in the Pakistani drama industry, having starred in major productions such as Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai and Koi Chand Rakh.
He is renowned for his stunning appearance, and exceptional acting skills, and his fans eagerly anticipate his latest drama ventures. Abbas made his debut in the Pakistani drama industry with Nawab Sultan Ali Khan's Umrao Jaan Ada which then elevated his career to new heights. Abbas is widely recognised both in India and Pakistan for his stellar performance in Khuda Aur Muhabbat. The actor's league in the drama serial is unparalleled, having three sequels.
Abbas has also made his mark in Bollywood, starring in movies like Creature alongside Bipasha Basu and making a cameo appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He was even offered a role in Ram Leela, which he declined, and the part ultimately went to Ranveer Singh. Currently, Imran is preparing for an upcoming Indian Punjabi film Jee Ve Sohneya Jee, as well as two other international films. Interestingly, he has yet to appear in a Pakistani film.
During a guest appearance on The Mirza Malik Show, Imran Abbas shed light on his decision to prioritize Indian films over Pakistani films. Despite having made a name for himself in the Pakistani drama industry, Imran has yet to appear in a Pakistani film, citing a lack of strong scripts. He revealed that although he has been offered roles in recent Pakistani films, he believes that the industry is not currently at the level he desires, which is why he has been opting for Indian films instead.
On the work front, his next project, Tumharay Husn Ke Naam with Saba Qamar, has generated a buzz and is highly anticipated by fans.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.
Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

|City|Gold|Silver
|Lahore|PKR 196,400|PKR 2,185
|Karachi|PKR 196,400|PKR 2,185
|Islamabad|PKR 196,400|PKR 2,185
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Karachi
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Quetta
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Attock
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Multan
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
