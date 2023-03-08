Search

Lifestyle

Imran Abbas explains why he prefers Indian films to Pakistani movies

Web Desk 03:35 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
Imran Abbas explains why he prefers Indian films to Pakistani movies
Source: Instagram

Imran Abbas is a prominent figure in the Pakistani drama industry, having starred in major productions such as Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai and Koi Chand Rakh.

He is renowned for his stunning appearance, and exceptional acting skills, and his fans eagerly anticipate his latest drama ventures. Abbas made his debut in the Pakistani drama industry with Nawab Sultan Ali Khan's Umrao Jaan Ada which then elevated his career to new heights. Abbas is widely recognised both in India and Pakistan for his stellar performance in Khuda Aur Muhabbat. The actor's league in the drama serial is unparalleled, having three sequels. 

Abbas has also made his mark in Bollywood, starring in movies like Creature alongside Bipasha Basu and making a cameo appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He was even offered a role in Ram Leela, which he declined, and the part ultimately went to Ranveer Singh. Currently, Imran is preparing for an upcoming Indian Punjabi film Jee Ve Sohneya Jee, as well as two other international films. Interestingly, he has yet to appear in a Pakistani film.

During a guest appearance on The Mirza Malik Show, Imran Abbas shed light on his decision to prioritize Indian films over Pakistani films. Despite having made a name for himself in the Pakistani drama industry, Imran has yet to appear in a Pakistani film, citing a lack of strong scripts. He revealed that although he has been offered roles in recent Pakistani films, he believes that the industry is not currently at the level he desires, which is why he has been opting for Indian films instead. 

On the work front, his next project, Tumharay Husn Ke Naam with Saba Qamar, has generated a buzz and is highly anticipated by fans.

Imran Abbas to share screen with Simi Chahal in new Punjabi film ‘Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Indian singer Jay Mishra recreates Asim Azhar's 'Jo Tu Na Mila'

05:00 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha makes her acting debut in music video

12:21 AM | 8 Mar, 2023

Indian actors Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Mehreen Pirzada visit Kartarpur

09:55 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Why Feroze Khan is supporting Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

05:50 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Pakistani actor Qavi Khan laid to rest in Canada amid tributes, condolences

10:44 AM | 7 Mar, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas enthralls fans with her singing skills

06:32 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

DE-CIX, PTCL join hands to establish Internet Exchange in Pakistan

05:44 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8th March 2023

08:51 AM | 8 Mar, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee moves up against dollar for fourth successive day

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.

Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

This is an intra-day update...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 8 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Karachi PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Islamabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Peshawar PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Quetta PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Sialkot PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Attock PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Gujranwala PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Jehlum PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Multan PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Bahawalpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Gujrat PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Nawabshah PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Chakwal PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Hyderabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Nowshehra PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Sargodha PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Faisalabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185
Mirpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,185

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: