Mosque cleric arrested after vulgar Mehndi Dance Event at Madrassah (VIDEO)

Mosque Cleric Arrested After Vulgar Mehndi Dance Event At Madrassah Video

SAHIWAL – A cleric of a local mosque has been arrested among several accomplices for arranging a vulgar dance event during a Mehndi function at Madrassah – a religious seminary.

The cleric identified as Qari Ashique in Okara has been booked after a viral video caused outrage as his associates can be seen dancing with female dancers at the Mehndi event. The video, shared on social media shows Qari Ashique and his companions engaging in lewd dancing to “vulgar songs” played through a loudspeaker.

The incident took place at madrassah, prompted police investigation. The FIR was lodged under section 295-b of the Punjab Sound System Act 2015. The complainant alleged that Qari Ashique, along with eight to ten unidentified individuals, violated Section 294 at the event.

The celebration intended as family gathering for Qari Ashiq’s daughter, took place in the basement area in madrassa. The controversial use of music and dancing at a religious location sparked a public backlash, prompting authorities to take legal action.

DPO Rashid Hidayat assured locals that police will take steps to prevent such events in religious spaces moving forward, and investigations are still ongoing.

