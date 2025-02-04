13 Pakistanis identified among victims of Morocco Boat Tragedy as probe underway

ISLAMABAD – At least thirteen Pakistanis have been identified among those who lost their lives in desperate bid to reach Spain from Morocco.

The identities of 13 Pakistanis who tragically lost their lives in the Morocco boat disaster have been confirmed, diplomatic sources told Pakistani media. The victims were initially unidentified after their bodies were recovered without proper documentation. However, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) used fingerprints and photographs to confirm their identities, with preparations now underway to repatriate their remains to Pakistan.

Reports suggest that 44 Pakistanis had perished in the accident, but only 13 bodies were found. Seven survivors, who were brought back to Pakistan, narrated harrowing ordeal. Survivors revealed that they were subjected to brutal torture by human traffickers before being forced onto the ill-fated boat.

The survivors explained that they and 21 other Pakistanis had paid a ransom to board the boat, which eventually capsized due to severe cold, a lack of food, water, and essential supplies. Many victims died from these extreme conditions.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken the survivors into custody for further questioning, as they provided key information regarding the traffickers responsible. The FIA has since expanded its investigation into the trafficking network involved in this tragic incident.