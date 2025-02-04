Pakistan, Bangladesh set to start direct flights soon

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

ISLAMABAD – Preparations are underway to launch a direct air service between Pakistan and Bangladesh soon as bilateral relations between the two sides continue to improve.

Reports said both private airlines in both countries are planning to start direct flights from Karachi to Dhaka, adding that both countries have agreed to this plan.

The Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority has granted the necessary permission for the direct flight.

Abdul Naser Khan, Additional Secretary of Bangladesh’s Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, stated that the Pakistani private airline had proposed flights between Dhaka and Karachi, which has been approved.

A formal agreement with the airline for these flights is likely to be signed soon, he added.

He also revealed that Bangladeshi patients have started traveling to Pakistan for medical treatment, which is further enhancing people-to-people connections.

Both sides are working to facilitate the relevant airlines to begin operations as soon as possible.

Last month, Bangladesh Ambassador to Pakistan Muhammad Iqbal Khan announced that visa conditions had been relaxed for Pakistanis.

He had revealed that during his visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce. The ambassador said the people of Bangladesh desire to have a loving relationship with the people of Pakistan and increasing cooperation between the two countries is the need of the hour.

He said that Bangladesh has made visa conditions very easy for Pakistanis and now Pakistani citizens can apply for Bangladesh visas online.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

