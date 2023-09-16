Deadly car-trailer collision in Rahim Yar Khan kills eight; several injured

RAHIM YAR KHAN – A crash between a trailer and a car in Rahim Yar Khan has killed at least 8 people, local authorities said.

Media reports suggest that eight persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in a fierce collision between a car and a trailer near Guddu Interchange on Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M5) in Rahim Yar Khan on Friday night.

Several members of a family were traveling from Mureed Shakh to Sukkur, when the ill-fated accident occurred due to the harsh driving of a trailer near Guddu Interchange, killing eight persons on the spot.

Local cops and rescuers reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan.

Such road mishaps are common as truck/trailer drivers usually fall asleep while driving on long routes or are engaged in rough driving.