6 policemen die in Khuzdar road accident

A road accident in Khuzdar, Balochistan claimed the lives of at least six policemen and one other person on Saturday night.

The incident happened on the N-25 highway when the vehicle they were traveling in collided with a truck parked near Wadh Checkpost. The victims were reportedly returning home after completing their training. The authorities have not yet identified the bodies.

In a separate incident, sources reported that a passenger bus and a trailer collided on the Karachi Superhighway, resulting in the death of two individuals and injuring seven others. The accident occurred at the Lucky Cement factory, and the injured and deceased were taken to a nearby hospital. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Pakistan has witnessed numerous accidents, and it was reported that over 780 individuals lost their lives in traffic accidents in Karachi alone in 2022.