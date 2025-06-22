Here’s How World reacts to US airstrikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

WASHINGTON – American forces bombed Iran’s Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz nuclear sites, and it garnered strong and varied international reactions, further intensifying tensions in already volatile Middle East.

As Donald Trump claimed successful precision strikes, White House termed these operations as necessary and measured response to Tehran’s ongoing uranium enrichment activities.

As Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denounced attack, calling act a serious breach of international norms that could lead to enduring repercussions. Araghchi accused Washington of undermining global law and violating the core principles of the United Nations Charter and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

United Nations

UN chief António Guterres lamented escalation, warning that military action risks destabilizing an already fragile region. Secretary General said military solutions will only deepen the crisis.

New Zealand

Several countries voiced calls for calm and diplomatic engagement. New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters described the situation as deeply worrying and urged all parties to return to negotiations.

Australia

Canberra echoed appeal for de-escalation as Mexico reaffirmed its commitment to peace and urged diplomatic solutions.

Venezuela

Venezuela opposed US strikes as military aggression and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel also criticized the US action for violating international norms and increasing regional tensions.

Hamas

Congressman questions Trump Authority

As Republicans supported the strikes, calling them as necessary to counter Iran’s threats and support Israel, Democrats largely criticized the strikes.

Representative Thomas Massie questioned their constitutionality, emphasizing Congress’s role in declaring war. House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the president’s decision, citing Iran’s refusal to negotiate.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries accused President Trump of bypassing Congress and warned of serious consequences. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the strikes unconstitutional and raised impeachment as a potential response.