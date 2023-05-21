Nepalese man creates history as first double above-knee amputee to summit Mount Everest

KATHMANDU – Hari Budha Magar, an army veteran from Nepal, created history as he has become the first ever double above-knee amputee to successfully conquer world’s largest peak Mount Everest.

Magar, who lost his both legs in Afghanistan 13 years ago, stood victorious atop the world’s tallest mountain at around 3pm on May 19, a blog shared on his Twitter handle stated.

Hari has proved disability is no barrier to reaching the 8,849 meters peak. His climb was made possible by a world class team of Nepalese climbers, led by Expedition Leader Krish Thapa.

At the top, Hari shouted “We did it!”, a reference to, and in recognition of, the team effort that enabled this success.

Over a satellite phone call with his team off the mountain, he added; “That was tough. Harder than I could have ever imagined. We just had to carry on and push for the top, no matter how much it hurt or how long it took. If I can climb to the top of the world then anyone, regardless of their disability, can achieve their dream. No matter how big your dreams, no matter how challenging your disability, with the right mindset anything is possible”.

“When things got really tough it was the thought of my amazing family and everyone who's helped me get onto the mountain that pushed me to the top. Without the support of so many this expedition simply wouldn't have been possible,” he added.