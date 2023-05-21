Search

World

Nepalese man creates history as first double above-knee amputee to summit Mount Everest

03:16 PM | 21 May, 2023
Nepalese man creates history as first double above-knee amputee to summit Mount Everest
Source: Twitter

KATHMANDU – Hari Budha Magar, an army veteran from Nepal, created history as he has become the first ever double above-knee amputee to successfully conquer world’s largest peak Mount Everest.

Magar, who lost his both legs in Afghanistan 13 years ago, stood victorious atop the world’s tallest mountain at around 3pm on May 19, a blog shared on his Twitter handle stated. 

Hari has proved disability is no barrier to reaching the 8,849 meters peak. His climb was made possible by a world class team of Nepalese climbers, led by Expedition Leader Krish Thapa. 

At the top, Hari shouted “We did it!”, a reference to, and in recognition of, the team effort that enabled this success.

Over a satellite phone call with his team off the mountain, he added; “That was tough. Harder than I could have ever imagined. We just had to carry on and push for the top, no matter how much it hurt or how long it took. If I can climb to the top of the world then anyone, regardless of their disability, can achieve their dream. No matter how big your dreams, no matter how challenging your disability, with the right mindset anything is possible”.

“When things got really tough it was the thought of my amazing family and everyone who's helped me get onto the mountain that pushed me to the top. Without the support of so many this expedition simply wouldn't have been possible,” he added.

Pakistani woman climber Naila Kiani makes history by summiting Mount Everest

World

Turkiye, Egypt to skip G20 summit hosted by India in occupied Kashmir 

02:25 PM | 21 May, 2023

Outrage as single mother gets 6 years jail term for killing man during rape attempt

08:30 AM | 21 May, 2023

China withdraws from G20 Summit in Indian-occupied Kashmir

08:12 PM | 19 May, 2023

Sikhs for Justice calls for mass emailing to stop Srinagar G20 summit

02:42 PM | 17 May, 2023

Afghanistan reports first polio case of 2023

01:26 PM | 13 May, 2023

Sharjah brings together 10 Arab countries for the first ‘Arab Regional Meeting of the IBBY’

05:51 PM | 11 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sindh issues health advisory amid spike in typhoid cases

04:39 PM | 21 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 21th May, 2023

09:03 AM | 21 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 21, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 777.88 785.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.07 42.45
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.56 3.67
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.03 65.63
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.08
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.57 27.87
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.55
Swiss Franc CHF 326.82 329.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.66 8.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 21, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: