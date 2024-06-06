Pakistani activist Sarim Burney booked for trafficking 20 newborns to US

KARACHI – Pakistani human rights activist Sarim Burney was held by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in port city and now a case has been lodged against the chief of a known NGO for human trafficking.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lodged case against rights activist Sarim Burney, accusing him of trafficking newborn babies to United States.

In the FIR, the agency accused Burney of 'trafficking' a newborn baby named Haya to the US. According to the FIA, Haya was the last baby trafficked to the US and was allegedly purchased from her parents for Rs1 million.

Sarim Burney is accused of trafficking 20 newborns to the US over the past year under the guise of adoption. The FIA claims that 15 of these trafficked children were girls.

The accused will be presented in court for remand, with sources indicating that US investigative agencies are also looking into the matter.

FIA stated that records of the trafficked children were provided by the Pakistan embassy. The documents from the Sarim Burney Welfare-Trust shows Burney’s wife was also among the beneficiaries.

Burney’s wife is expected to be named in the case after verification. The agency also claimed that several individuals assisted Burney in buying and smuggling children.

According to the FIA, Haya’s parents are extremely poor, and their statements have been recorded. The agency indicated that further cases related to human trafficking and money laundering will be registered against Burney.

The FIA noted that Burney was under surveillance by American authorities during his recent visit to the US and was interrogated twice by American officials. After his arrest, Burney admitted to his involvement in the illegal adoption and trafficking of children.

FIA is quite active against human trafficking across Pakistan.