Search

Pakistan

Pakistani activist Sarim Burney booked for trafficking 20 newborns to US

Web Desk
10:02 AM | 6 Jun, 2024
Pakistani activist Sarim Burney booked for trafficking 20 newborns to US
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistani human rights activist Sarim Burney was held by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in port city and now a case has been lodged against the chief of a known NGO for human trafficking.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lodged case against rights activist Sarim Burney, accusing him of trafficking newborn babies to United States.

In the FIR, the agency accused Burney of 'trafficking' a newborn baby named Haya to the US. According to the FIA, Haya was the last baby trafficked to the US and was allegedly purchased from her parents for Rs1 million.

Sarim Burney is accused of trafficking 20 newborns to the US over the past year under the guise of adoption. The FIA claims that 15 of these trafficked children were girls.

The accused will be presented in court for remand, with sources indicating that US investigative agencies are also looking into the matter.

FIA stated that records of the trafficked children were provided by the Pakistan embassy. The documents from the Sarim Burney Welfare-Trust shows Burney’s wife was also among the beneficiaries.

Burney’s wife is expected to be named in the case after verification. The agency also claimed that several individuals assisted Burney in buying and smuggling children.

According to the FIA, Haya’s parents are extremely poor, and their statements have been recorded. The agency indicated that further cases related to human trafficking and money laundering will be registered against Burney.

The FIA noted that Burney was under surveillance by American authorities during his recent visit to the US and was interrogated twice by American officials. After his arrest, Burney admitted to his involvement in the illegal adoption and trafficking of children.

FIA is quite active against human trafficking across Pakistan.

Pakistani social activist Sarim Burney arrested in human trafficking case

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:27 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Chaman DC Office vandalized, highway blocked again after protesters ...

10:02 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Pakistani activist Sarim Burney booked for trafficking 20 newborns to ...

09:29 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Father-Son duo kills two sisters over love marriage in Vehari Honour ...

09:02 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Huawei to train 2lac Pakistani students to expand mobile unit ...

10:58 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Pakistan urged to take urgent action to tackle environmental ...

08:46 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Imran Khan refuses offer to leave Pakistan, claims Arif Alvi

Pakistan

07:17 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Budget 2024-25 date changed again; check new schedule

03:04 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Govt mulls abolishing Saturday holiday for federal employees

06:50 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Earthquake jolts Pakistani port city of Karachi

11:44 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Pakistani social activist Sarim Burney arrested in human trafficking ...

08:44 AM | 4 Jun, 2024

'Dr Aafia Siddiqui being sexually harassed in US prison again as ...

09:03 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Karachi TikToker shot dead by security guard for filming in mobile ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:49 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Ehsaas Kafalat Program Rs10500 payment Phase 2 starts in June; Check all details here

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.15 
Euro EUR 301  304 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.45  356.95 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25  76.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 182.20 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.50 77.20
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.00 205.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: