Algeria welcomes Pakistan-India ceasefire, calls for lasting peace in region

Algerian Minister of State and Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, received a phone call this afternoon from Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

During the conversation, Dar briefed his Algerian counterpart on recent developments in the Indian subcontinent, particularly the circumstances leading to the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India. He highlighted efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and preserving regional security and stability.

In response, Attaf welcomed the ceasefire agreement, commending the diplomatic efforts that facilitated the breakthrough. He emphasized Algeria’s firm support for dialogue and diplomacy as a means to resolve conflicts, over confrontation and escalation.

Attaf also expressed hope that this agreement will be further strengthened in the coming days, paving the way for a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace between the two neighboring nations, serving the interests of their peoples and contributing to broader regional stability.