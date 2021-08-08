Pakistan trashes India's baseless infiltration claims

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has categorically rejected false, and baseless allegations made by India that Pakistan wanted to infiltrate ‘terrorists’ via the Line of Control.

In response to Indian propaganda, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, shared a series of tweets to debunk the ‘infiltration’ claims from Indian authorities - who excuses scuttling the ceasefire understanding.

“We categorically reject the baseless allegations that Pakistan wanted to infiltrate so-called 'terrorists' via the Line of Control (LoC) and India’s smear campaign against Pakistan is well-known and was fully exposed by the EU DisinfoLab’s report”, the tweet of the official handle of Foreign Office stated.

In another tweet of the series, the MOFA spokesperson slammed Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir. “The Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is one of the most militarized zones in the world with over 900,000 Indian security personnel".

"India has erected a multi-tiered fence, installed electronic surveillance equipment, and set up multiple layers of security, making it impossible for anything to cross the LoC to enter IIOJK. Therefore, such allegations recycled from time to time have no basis to stand on”, it added.

Earlier, Pakistan has presented a dossier to the international community comprising solid and irrefutable evidence regarding Indian involvement in abetting terrorism in the Islamic Republic.

In Feb, Pakistan had reiterated adherence to the 2003 ceasefire understanding with India in the interest of regional peace and security and to save Kashmiri lives.