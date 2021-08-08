Pakistan trashes India's baseless infiltration claims
Web Desk
02:31 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
Pakistan trashes India's baseless infiltration claims
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has categorically rejected false, and baseless allegations made by India that Pakistan wanted to infiltrate ‘terrorists’ via the Line of Control.

In response to Indian propaganda, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, shared a series of tweets to debunk the ‘infiltration’ claims from Indian authorities - who excuses scuttling the ceasefire understanding.

“We categorically reject the baseless allegations that Pakistan wanted to infiltrate so-called 'terrorists' via the Line of Control (LoC) and India’s smear campaign against Pakistan is well-known and was fully exposed by the EU DisinfoLab’s report”, the tweet of the official handle of Foreign Office stated.

In another tweet of the series, the MOFA spokesperson slammed Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir. “The Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is one of the most militarized zones in the world with over 900,000 Indian security personnel".

"India has erected a multi-tiered fence, installed electronic surveillance equipment, and set up multiple layers of security, making it impossible for anything to cross the LoC to enter IIOJK. Therefore, such allegations recycled from time to time have no basis to stand on”, it added.

Earlier, Pakistan has presented a dossier to the international community comprising solid and irrefutable evidence regarding Indian involvement in abetting terrorism in the Islamic Republic.

'Irrefutable evidence': Pakistan presents dossier ... 06:59 PM | 7 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has presented a dossier to the international community comprising solid and irrefutable ...

In Feb, Pakistan had reiterated adherence to the 2003 ceasefire understanding with India in the interest of regional peace and security and to save Kashmiri lives.

More From This Category
Another 0.68mn doses of Sinopharm Covid vaccine ...
02:11 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
Ex PPP woman leader shot dead in Karachi’s ...
12:15 PM | 8 Aug, 2021
Kasur man rapes woman for months, films act to ...
11:46 AM | 8 Aug, 2021
CTD foils major terror attack in Lahore, 3 Afghan ...
11:22 AM | 8 Aug, 2021
Court orders police to register complaint against ...
10:48 AM | 8 Aug, 2021
Pakistan Army pays homage to Major Tufail Shaheed ...
10:17 AM | 8 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat caught flirting with Fiza Ali, video goes viral
03:00 PM | 8 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr