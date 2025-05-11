Two policemen martyred in Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR – At least two policemen were martyred in a blast in Peshawar on Sunday.

According to the SSP Operations, the explosion was a suicide attack and took place near a cattle market on Ring Road.

“Police are collecting evidence from the site,” he added.

Rescue teams and ambulances quickly arrived at the scene. A rescue spokesperson confirmed that two people were injured in the incident, and emergency operations are ongoing.

Authorities have termed the blast a high-priority security concern, as the situation in the region remains tense.