Sajid Sadpara scales ninth 8,000m summit without supplemental oxygen

Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara successfully reached the summit of Dhaulagiri — the world’s seventh-highest mountain at 8,167 meters — on Saturday, doing so without the use of supplemental oxygen or the aid of porters.

This accomplishment marks his ninth ascent of a peak above 8,000 meters, all of which he has completed unsupported. The Alpine Club of Pakistan confirmed his latest achievement, highlighting his consistent approach of climbing without artificial aid.

Sadpara, leading a four-member Pakistani team, began the expedition in Nepal on May 4, reaching base camp on April 6. After completing acclimatization rotations to Camp 3, the team — backed by Seven Summit Treks Nepal and Sabroso Pakistan — fixed ropes up to 8,050 meters.

The summit push started from Camp IV at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, with over 350 meters of rope fixed along the final stretch. The team reached the summit at 9:35 a.m. on Saturday. Seven Summit Treks confirmed it as the first successful ascent of Dhaulagiri for the Spring 2025 season.

“Sajid’s strength and determination at just 29 years old are a true testament to Pakistan’s climbing potential,” said Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, calling the achievement a “historic moment” for the nation. The climb, supported by Kailas gear, reflects Sadpara’s growing international reputation.

Sajid is the son of late mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who passed away on K2 in 2021. Sajid has previously summited major peaks including Everest, K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, Gasherbrum I and II — notably scaling both Gasherbrum peaks in less than four days.