Naseem Shah donates his ‘magical bat’ to raise funds for Pakistan’s flood victims

LAHORE – Pakistan’s bowling sensation Naseem Shah has won the hearts of fans with another beautiful gesture as he gifted his Asia Cup bat to garner funds for flood victims.

The noble gesture from the 19-year-old cricketer has set another great example of sporting spirit.

In a social media post, Shah said he is humbled to auction his sixer bat to Shahid Afridi Foundation, a non-profit organization which is run by the former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi.

Humbled to auction off my sixer bat from the Pak Vs. Afghan Asia Cup match for @SAFoundationN Flood Relief Campaign across Pakistan. Grateful to @SAfridiOfficial for taking such a noble initiative! Support them in ensuring #HopeNotOut.https://t.co/zsMHUIrkof pic.twitter.com/VLoBC5nl8k — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) September 15, 2022

He also commended Shahid Afridi Foundation for helping Pakistanis at every step.

Earlier the Pakistani pacer Shah said the bat was memorable to him as he had used it when hitting 2 sixes off the last 2 balls in a must-win match against Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage of recently concluded Asia Cup.

Naseem stunned Afghan side by hitting 2 risky yet powerful shots against left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, taking Team green to the final of the event.

Pakistani cricketers and many showbiz stars came forward as massive floods submerged huge swathes of the country, killing nearly 1,500 people while hundreds of thousands are still sleeping in the open air after the worst disaster in recent memory.