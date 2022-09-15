Naseem Shah donates his ‘magical bat’ to raise funds for Pakistan’s flood victims
10:06 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
Naseem Shah donates his ‘magical bat’ to raise funds for Pakistan’s flood victims
Source: PCB Twitter/screengrab
LAHORE – Pakistan’s bowling sensation Naseem Shah has won the hearts of fans with another beautiful gesture as he gifted his Asia Cup bat to garner funds for flood victims.

The noble gesture from the 19-year-old cricketer has set another great example of sporting spirit.

In a social media post, Shah said he is humbled to auction his sixer bat to Shahid Afridi Foundation, a non-profit organization which is run by the former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi.

He also commended Shahid Afridi Foundation for helping Pakistanis at every step.

Earlier the Pakistani pacer Shah said the bat was memorable to him as he had used it when hitting 2 sixes off the last 2 balls in a must-win match against Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage of recently concluded Asia Cup.

Naseem stunned Afghan side by hitting 2 risky yet powerful shots against left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, taking Team green to the final of the event.

Pakistani celebs hail Naseem Shah for winning

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah took the Men in Green to the Asia Cup final after hitting consecutive two sixes in the last ...

Pakistani cricketers and many showbiz stars came forward as massive floods submerged huge swathes of the country, killing nearly 1,500 people while hundreds of thousands are still sleeping in the open air after the worst disaster in recent memory.

'Adopt a village': Hadiqa Kiani steps up

KARACHI – Worst flooding after the monstrous monsoon has prompted a large relief effort in Pakistan. Among the ...

