Naseem Shah donates his ‘magical bat’ to raise funds for Pakistan’s flood victims
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan’s bowling sensation Naseem Shah has won the hearts of fans with another beautiful gesture as he gifted his Asia Cup bat to garner funds for flood victims.
The noble gesture from the 19-year-old cricketer has set another great example of sporting spirit.
In a social media post, Shah said he is humbled to auction his sixer bat to Shahid Afridi Foundation, a non-profit organization which is run by the former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi.
Humbled to auction off my sixer bat from the Pak Vs. Afghan Asia Cup match for @SAFoundationN Flood Relief Campaign across Pakistan. Grateful to @SAfridiOfficial for taking such a noble initiative! Support them in ensuring #HopeNotOut.https://t.co/zsMHUIrkof pic.twitter.com/VLoBC5nl8k— Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) September 15, 2022
He also commended Shahid Afridi Foundation for helping Pakistanis at every step.
Earlier the Pakistani pacer Shah said the bat was memorable to him as he had used it when hitting 2 sixes off the last 2 balls in a must-win match against Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage of recently concluded Asia Cup.
Naseem stunned Afghan side by hitting 2 risky yet powerful shots against left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, taking Team green to the final of the event.
Pakistani celebs hail Naseem Shah for winning ... 04:26 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah took the Men in Green to the Asia Cup final after hitting consecutive two sixes in the last ...
Pakistani cricketers and many showbiz stars came forward as massive floods submerged huge swathes of the country, killing nearly 1,500 people while hundreds of thousands are still sleeping in the open air after the worst disaster in recent memory.
‘Adopt a village’: Hadiqa Kiani steps up ... 11:04 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
KARACHI – Worst flooding after the monstrous monsoon has prompted a large relief effort in Pakistan. Among the ...
-
- Naseem Shah donates his ‘magical bat’ to raise funds for ...10:06 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan switches to automated water distribution system to curb ...09:27 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
- What's cooking between Sajal Aly and SRK's son Aryan?08:44 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
- PAKvENG: Fakhar Zaman dropped as Pakistan announce squad for historic ...08:17 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
- Nadia Hussain and Babar Ali’s TikTok video goes viral06:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
- Zara Peerzada’s new swimming pool photos set internet on fire04:42 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
- Anoushey Ashraf impresses fans with new singing video06:46 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022