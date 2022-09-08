Pakistani celebs hail Naseem Shah for winning sixes in Asia Cup thriller against Afghanistan

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah took the Men in Green to the Asia Cup final after hitting consecutive two sixes in the last over against Afghanistan in the Super Four stage last night.

Had he not hit the sixes, chances of the team qualifying for the final were bleak. One has to be living under a rock to be unaware of how the internet has crowned Naseem Shah king after Pakistan’s ‘unbelievable’ win against Afghanistan.

The spectacular match will go down in history as the most stress-inducing day of the year for cricket buffs. Former cricketer Wasim Akram tweeted how “even he Miandad couldn’t have pulled off such a sensational finish at Naseem’s age!”

The star player was hailed by fans and fellow teammates after he hit the match-winning sixes in the last over during the nail-biting clash. Pakistani stars like Muneeb Butt, Sajal Aly, Asim Azhar, Faysal Qureshi, Adnan Siddiqui, Armeena Rana Khan and many other jumped onto the bandwagon and praised Shah.

Congrats Pak, the BETTER team won today. ???????? — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) September 7, 2022

What a match what a win @iNaseemShah kamal kardiya #PakvsAfg … her baat ka jawab ballay sey dediya pic.twitter.com/28yS9J21cC — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) September 7, 2022

Phew! Was a bundle of nerves till the last ball. @iNaseemShah, you are the blue-eyed boy of the moment. Bask in the adulation. Looking forward to a hat-trick on Sunday and of course, the #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/y6Rm4C346S — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) September 7, 2022

By far the best match of the tournament! What a game, what innings by #NaseemShah ! Unbelievable, love the courage of our guys , they don’t go back foot no more! Finals will be fun. #AsiaCup2022 Congratulations Pakistan ❤️ — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) September 7, 2022

PAKISTAN ???????? REACHES THE FINAL OF #ASIACUP2022 !!! And what a way to qualify. I love these boys & this team. ???? pic.twitter.com/DjZOoO4mbD — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 7, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

Invited to bat, Afghanistan posted 129/6 with Ibrahim Zadran top-scoring with a 37-ball 35. Pakistan chased down the target with four balls to spare, reaching 131 for 9 in 19.2 overs. Shadab Khan top-scored for Pakistan with 36 while Iftikhar Ahmed made 30.

The result meant that India and Afghanistan are out of reckoning for the final to be played on Sunday as they are winless from two matches. With four points each, Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the title clash.