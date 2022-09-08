Apple unveils iPhone14 with new SOS feature enabling users to send messages with no cellular connection – Check price and complete specs here
Preorders start September 9, and phones will be available later this month
Share
CUPERTINO – US tech giant Apple has again surprised fans with forthcoming satellite connectivity in new iPhone 14 models.
The company dropped the iPhone mini, its low-cost device while the price for the new device starts at $799 despite the rumors claiming it would cost as much as $1,100.
iPhone Plus will be available at $899, iPhone Pro will cost $999, and the iPhone Pro Max $1,099 and be available on September 16.
Meet iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro. All that and more from the #AppleEvent— Apple (@Apple) September 7, 2022
The gadgets were unveiled during a press event on Wednesday, along with three new Apple Watches, and an updated AirPods Pro.
The top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch display for a larger canvas, while iPhone 14 offers a compact 6.1-inch display. For top-notch performance, it comes with A15 Bionic, and iOS 16, which according to the company makes iPhone more essential than ever.
The latest devices are powered by a powerful new camera with a huge leap in low-light performance. New TrueDepth performance is exceptional for the front-facing camera that automatically focuses on objects and people within the frame, besides the Ultra Wide sensor that captures more of the scene.
The upgraded 12-megapixel features a sensor larger than the previous devices. The latest lineup family includes a software feature called 'Photonic Engine' that captures better details and color in low light.
This year, Apple upgraded 'action mode’, which keeps video footage stable.
The devices will be available in five eye-catching colors: midnight, starlight, blue, purple and product red.
Interestingly, the latest iPhone lineup needs no physical SIM card and instead uses a digital, e-SIM card. The update also enables users to store multiple e-SIMs on the same device and have multiple cellular plans and phone numbers on the same phone.
It was a great day at Apple Park, introducing the world to products that are essential to our daily lives and that work seamlessly together. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Bolbc5V33E— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 7, 2022
Satellite connectivity
The satellite SOS remained in the limelight as this is announced for the first time by any device manufacturer. Users will be able to use its FindMy app to share their location via satellite when they have no other connectivity.
Apple will provide free service for two years with the iPhone 14 and it will charge later for the use.
Apple Watches
Three new Apple Watches were also unveiled including a new Watch Ultra model which can be used in extreme sports and diving and is designed to challenge sports watch specialists.
Rumoured price of iPhone 14 triggers kidney ... 09:22 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Pakistani social media users are looking for the 'organs they don't need' as reports suggest that price of the iPhone ...
- PM Shehbaz assures IHC of recovering all missing persons03:31 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan will face Sri Lanka today03:00 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Bat used by Naseem Shah to hit match-winning sixes in PAKvAFG ...02:18 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- UN chief in Pakistan on solidarity visit as flood death toll nears ...12:49 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan’s Hamza Iqbal wins bronze in Commonwealth Karate ...12:11 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani car racer wins big at Drivers Championship06:57 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- New song released from Pakistani movie based on Indian spy's capture ...11:29 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- Queen Elizabeth II: Longest reigning monarch of UK dies, confirms ...09:27 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022