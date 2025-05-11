PM Shehbaz welcomes Trump’s offer to help resolve Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s offer to help resolve the Kashmir dispute.

In a statement, Shehbaz Sharif said, “I am deeply grateful for President Trump’s leadership and his commitment to global peace. I consider his offer an important step toward lasting peace in South Asia.”

He added that Pakistan and the United States have long worked together for peace and security and have maintained close cooperation to protect and promote mutual interests.

Trump: “I Will Work with Pakistan and India to Find a Solution to Kashmir”

Shehbaz Sharif further stated that under President Trump’s leadership, Pakistan has found a strong partner. He said the strategic partnership between the two nations will reach new dimensions and bilateral relations will grow stronger. This cooperation will not be limited to trade and investment but will extend across all sectors.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office also welcomed President Trump’s statement on Pakistan-India relations.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Pakistan appreciates the constructive role played by the United States and other friendly countries.

The spokesperson said that America’s role in the recent ceasefire agreement is commendable, and welcomed President Trump’s offer to help resolve the Kashmir dispute, emphasizing that the solution should be in line with United Nations resolutions.

The spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan has always maintained that the people of Kashmir must be granted the right to self-determination.

He further said that Pakistan is keen to expand trade, investment, and economic cooperation with the United States and will continue engaging with the international community for regional peace, security, and prosperity.

It is worth noting that after brokering a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, U.S. President Donald Trump also expressed a desire to play a role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir conflict.

In his statement, he said that if a solution to the decades-old Kashmir dispute can be found, he is ready to work with both countries to achieve it.