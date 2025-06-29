Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital brace for Rain, Thunderstorms today

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is facing muggy weather, with high humdity, but there is sigh of relief as several other districts in Sindh are likely to experience scattered rain, wind, and thunderstorms on Sunday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted partly cloudy conditions with chances of rain and gusty winds in Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Umerkot, and Khairpur. However, hot and dry weather is expected to persist in the remaining parts of the province.

As of Sunday morning, temperature remains in 31°C with partly sunny skies, humidity at 70%, and winds blowing from the southwest at 9 km/h, contributing to a humid and sticky atmosphere.

Pakistan Weather Update

Meanwhile, other parts of the country are bracing for more intense weather activity. Widespread rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are forecast in Kashmir, Northeast Punjab, the Potohar region, Islamabad, and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with isolated areas likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Light to moderate showers are also expected in Balochistan, Central and Southern Punjab, and Southeastern Sindh.

The weather department has advised citizens to stay alert, especially in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging and urban flooding, and to monitor official forecasts as conditions may change rapidly.