Mobile services disrupted in major Pakistani cities amid Muharram 10 processions

ISLAMABAD – Mobile and internet services have been partially or completely suspended in several cities across Pakistan due to heightened security concerns as Muslims observe Youm-e-Ashura with solemnity and religious reverence.

In major urban centers including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and Islamabad, mobile phone networks have been restricted along key procession routes and sensitive areas. The move comes as part of stringent security arrangements to ensure public safety during 10th Muharram, a day marked by mourning processions and religious gatherings in remembrance of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the tragedy of Karbala.

Several other regions also witnessed similar shutdowns. In Tando Allahyar, authorities suspended services from all networks as a preemptive security measure. In Mianwali, mobile services were shut down in the entire district, with five locations declared highly sensitive.

The local administration confirmed that services will remain suspended in these areas until the situation is deemed fully secure. Further south, in Shahdadpur, both mobile and internet services have been temporarily suspended due to concerns over potential security threats during Ashura-related events.

Law enforcement agencies, along with local administrations, are closely monitoring the situation across all provinces. Enhanced deployment of security personnel, installation of surveillance systems, and traffic diversions are among the measures being employed to maintain peace and order.