‘At least wear proper inner’ – Fiza Ali faces backlash for bold dress in TV show

LAHORE – Pakistani actor and host Fiza Ali is facing severe criticism for wearing a bold outfit in her morning show.

The Mor Mahal starlet wore a black and blue chiffon dress in which her arms and midriff were visible. The outfit did not sit well with the social media users who started slamming her.

The show was centered around pet dogs, and its video and images have gone viral on social media.

There has been strong public reaction to Fiza’s outfit on social platforms.

One user commented, *“This outfit is very cheap,”* while another said, *“She could have at least worn a proper inner.”*

Some users also questioned the contradiction between her usually religious demeanor on shows and her outfit choices, especially criticizing her for dressing like this right after hosting Ramadan transmissions.

Fiza started her career in the entertainment industry in 1999 as a model and transitioned into acting in 2003 with the drama serial “Mehndi”.

Her notable television appearances include “Love Life Aur Lahore”, “Chunri”, “Woh Subha Kab Aayegi”, and “Moum”.