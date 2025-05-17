Noor Bukhari and Aun Chaudhry welcome baby girl

LAHORE – Former Pakistani actress and host Noor Bukhari and politician Aun Chaudhry have been blessed with a baby girl.

Noor Bukhari, who left showbiz for the sake of Islam, shared the happy news with her fans by posting a picture of the newborn’s hand on Instagram.

In her post, Noor referenced the Quranic verse and wrote: “Allah has blessed us with our beautiful daughter Dua Zahra May Allah protect her from evil eye keep My dua in your dua’s”.

Noor Bukhari and Aun Chaudhry are now parents to four children — three daughters and one son.

Noor Bukhari had left the showbiz industry a few years ago for religious reasons.

She also considers herself a spiritual disciple of Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan. Photos of Noor with Bushra Bibi during Umrah have also surfaced in the past.