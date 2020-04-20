Sajal Aly & Ahad Raza Mir share their unseen Nikkah pictures

Asma Malik
08:40 PM | 20 Apr, 2020
Sajal Aly & Ahad Raza Mir share their unseen Nikkah pictures
DUBAI - Pakistani star couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly, who tied the knot before the lockdown, recently shared unseen photos of from their wedding on social media.

Sajal Aly took to Instagram to share some gorgeous photos of her mehndi taken at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. “Be thankful for every moment. Life is a blessing!” she captioned the photo.

Bliss! #inabudhabi 🦋

🌈

The Diva looks ravishing in a yellow dress with gold embroidery paired up with colourful bangles. Along Sajal, Ahad also recalled the sweet memory and said: “I wish I could go back to this day.”

I wish I could go back to this day. #InAbuDhabi

Blessed! 🌈🦚🦋💙 #inabudhabi

Earlier in March, Ahad and Sajal had tied the knot in UAE in an intimate gathering with friends and family in attendance. The Nikkah ceremony took place at the Zaya Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi, followed by a post-wedding dinner.

Television’s favourite on-and-off screen couple announced their engagement in 2019.

