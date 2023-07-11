ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Ch in contempt case

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former party leader Fawad Chaudhry in a contempt case.

Despite being personally summoned, the former prime minister and his former close aide failed to appear before the ECP.

The ECP had initiated contempt proceedings against PTI leaders, including former prime minster, former secretary general Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry, who held the position of senior vice president at the time. The allegations were related to their use of offensive language against the chief election commissioner. Multiple notices were served to them, requesting their presence and an explanation of their standpoint.

However, the PTI leaders did not comply with the ECP's summons and subsequently challenged the commission's authority to initiate contempt proceedings under Section 10 of the Election Act 2017 in various high courts.

According to Section 10 of the election act, the election commission possesses the power to punish individuals for contempt of court, similar to the authority held by the high court. The Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other relevant law regarding contempt of court is applicable accordingly.

Earlier this year, the ECP filed a petition with the Supreme Court, seeking consolidation of all six petitions into one high court. The Supreme Court granted permission to the ECP to proceed with proceedings under Section 10 against the PTI leaders, but prohibited the electoral body from issuing final orders.