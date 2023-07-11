ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Ch in contempt case

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former party leader Fawad Chaudhry in a contempt case.
Despite being personally summoned, the former prime minister and his former close aide failed to appear before the ECP.
The ECP had initiated contempt proceedings against PTI leaders, including former prime minster, former secretary general Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry, who held the position of senior vice president at the time. The allegations were related to their use of offensive language against the chief election commissioner. Multiple notices were served to them, requesting their presence and an explanation of their standpoint.
However, the PTI leaders did not comply with the ECP's summons and subsequently challenged the commission's authority to initiate contempt proceedings under Section 10 of the Election Act 2017 in various high courts.
According to Section 10 of the election act, the election commission possesses the power to punish individuals for contempt of court, similar to the authority held by the high court. The Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other relevant law regarding contempt of court is applicable accordingly.
Earlier this year, the ECP filed a petition with the Supreme Court, seeking consolidation of all six petitions into one high court. The Supreme Court granted permission to the ECP to proceed with proceedings under Section 10 against the PTI leaders, but prohibited the electoral body from issuing final orders.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar as the local currency faced back-to-back blows in the inter-bank market.
On Tuesday, the local currency was hovering at 281.50, with a drop of Rs1.70.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged 0.68pc to settle at 279.8 in the inter-bank market.
The recent moves are unexpected as the government was expecting revival of rupee after IMF bailout. Fitch Ratings also upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ as crisis hit country managed to secure a ‘last-minute’ staff-level agreement.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/fitch-upgrades-pakistan-to-ccc-after-imf-bailout-deal
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
