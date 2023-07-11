PTI chief’s sister Uzma Khan booked in another ‘fraud case’

LAHORE – Uzma Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, is currently facing a legal predicament. The Anti-Corruption Faisalabad has recently filed a case against her, alleging that she fraudulently transferred valuable land in the Athara Hazari subdivision of Jhang.

The case has gained significant attention from local authorities, as it accuses Uzma Khan of illegally obtaining 300 kanals of land. Sources reveal that she allegedly used fraudulent tactics and forgery to gain ownership of Chak No. 7/2 Thal South and Chak No. 11/2 Thal South in Attara Hazari.

As a result of these allegations, nine individuals, including the Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, Patwari, and Land Record Center staff, have been included in the First Information Report (FIR) alongside Uzma Khan. The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has taken prompt action in the matter and has already arrested the Naib Tehsildar and Patwari involved in the case.