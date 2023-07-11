Search

Pakistan

Who is eligible for govt’s scooteis scheme for women?

12:57 PM | 11 Jul, 2023
Who is eligible for govt’s scooteis scheme for women?
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has launched a woman empowerment programme under which scooties will be offered to them at discounted prices. 

National Commission for Human Rights Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar shared the development while addressing a ceremony in the federal capital. 

He said the PML-N led government has set aside Rs5 billion for the empowerment of the women in the country, adding that a daycare project would also be launched. 

How Much Scooties Will Be Offered?

Bakhtiar said total 22,000 scooties will be distributed under this programme among working women, adding that each province will receive 4,000 scooties, while Islamabad will receive 4,100, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 1,000. He said Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will also be part of the project. 

Who Is Eligible For Programme?

The commission chairperson said women working in public or private sector with aged between 18 to 55 years are eligible for the programme. 

There is also the income bar, she said, adding that women earning between Rs30,000 to Rs150,000 are eligible to apply. 

