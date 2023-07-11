Search

Bulls rule PSX as KSE-100 crosses 45,000pts mark for first time in 14 months 

01:46 PM | 11 Jul, 2023
Bulls rule PSX as KSE-100 crosses 45,000pts mark for first time in 14 months 
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as the KSE-100 crossed the 45,000 mark for the first time in 14 months after the cash-strapped country received $2 billion from Saudi Arabia.

During the Intraday trade, the benchmark index gained 555.18 points at around 12:24pm to jump to 45,140.30 points, up from the previous 44,585.12 points.

Arif Habib Limited, an investment research firm, on Twitter wrote: “KSE 100 best performing market in the world month to date”.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the Saudi Arabia has made a significant deposit of $2 billion into the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday. This deposit comes shortly after Islamabad reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement.

During a press conference, Dar confirmed that the SBP has received the $2 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia. This inflow has contributed to the increase in the foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank, and it will be reflected in the forex reserves for the week ending July 14.

The timing of these inflows aligns with the signing of the short-term IMF deal on June 30. Under the standby arrangement, Pakistan is set to receive $3 billion over a period of nine months, pending approval by the IMF’s board, which is scheduled to convene on July 12.

The availability of multilateral and bilateral funds had been a major hurdle in finalizing Pakistan’s agreement with the IMF. The negotiation process had been stalled for over nine months, and the previous arrangement had expired.

The Stand-By Arrangement has provided Pakistan with some breathing space, averting a potential sovereign default, and has assisted the government in streamlining fiscal policies.

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee faces losses against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar as the local currency faced back-to-back blows in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the local currency was hovering at 281.50, with a drop of Rs1.70.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged 0.68pc to settle at 279.8 in the inter-bank market.

The recent moves are unexpected as the government was expecting revival of rupee after IMF bailout. Fitch Ratings also upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ as crisis hit country managed to secure a ‘last-minute’ staff-level agreement.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/fitch-upgrades-pakistan-to-ccc-after-imf-bailout-deal

