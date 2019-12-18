Surgical goods, Medical instruments exports increases 10.94 %
ISLAMABAD - Footwear exports from the country during the first five months of the current financial year grew by 10.94% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.
During the period from July-November 2019, Surgical Goods and Medical Instruments worth $174,530 million was exported as compared to the exports of $157,326 million of the same period of last year.
According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Cutlery increased by 10.48%, Cutlery valuing $40,003 million exported as compared to worth $36,209 million of the same period of last year.
Meanwhile, Pharmaceutical Products worth $92,714 million were also exported in the first five months of the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $85,323 million of the same period of last year.
