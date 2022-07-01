Hysab Kytab signed a strategic partnership with Winikon 
Hysab Kytab signed a strategic partnership with Winikon 
KARACHI – Hysab Kytab - a leading FinTech that offers a suite of financial management solutions has signed a strategic partnership with Winikon – IT services company specialized in the banking business to enhance the banking experience of customers. This collaboration will help in providing individual-level personalized financial management products and services to banking customers.

The partnership between Winikon and Hysab Kytab will facilitate banking customers to manage their finances more efficiently and securely. It will improve the banking experience, and better money management and help the customers proactively manage their finances.

Viktor Weininger, CEO at Winikon said ’’Winikon is serving Temenos Transact clients backed up with 15+ years of experience in Temenos ecosystem. PFM is a key element of digital transformation as mobile is the most essential touchpoint with banking clients nowadays. I'm delighted to onboard Hysab Kytab as our partner. Through our partnership with Hysab Kytab, we are offering a best-of-breed, innovative PFM solution integrated with Transact”

Yasir Ilyas, Head of Hysab Kytab said “Hysab Kytab’s PFM is available at Temenos Exchange (Temenos Marketplace) as pre-integrated with Infinity and Transact for global customers. As a product company our expansion/scale strategy demands finding well reputed partners that have track record of successful projects. This partnership with Winikon is key for our scale strategy and I look forward to creating success together with Winikon”

