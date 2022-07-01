How 5G will transform Pakistan’s economy 

Having recently introduced the Internet of Things (IoT) framework and cloud-first policy, Pakistan has set off on the path to technological transformation which can receive a major boost with the launch of 5G technology.

These technologies can potentially bring in a much-needed economic revolution as these can be game-changers for a developing country like Pakistan which can turn itself into an IT-based knowledge economy.

According to the study revealed by Accenture 5G will generate as many as 16 million jobs in the United States across all industries while the impact of related innovations will be in trillions of dollars. In the manufacturing sector, the 5G-enabled factories experience about 20-30% overall productivity gains including up to 50% in assembly time, up to 20% in asset life, and up to 90% in defect detection. In the healthcare sector, 5G allows more remote post-acute care, home-based models, with savings greater than 30% and driving better patient outcomes.

A report ‘5G Readiness Plan for Pakistan’ issued by the World Bank Telecommunications Advisory Assistance, also emphasized the need for the country to build the local cloud infrastructure to facilitate domestic entities and deployment of related services like IoT.

There is no reason for Pakistan to miss out on the benefits of 5G mobile networks. It is of diligent importance that this technology can accelerate a country's development. So much so that it will act as a supporting tool for the IoT, Cloud Infrastructure, Technology-based startups, and the youth of the country to contribute to national prosperity.

He added that they see huge potential concerning the 5G networks that can help the national economy and the related ICT infrastructure play a significant role in the country’s development.

Hence, realizing the 5G momentum can result in the growth and recovery of different sectors while it will also lead to the creation of new jobs and business opportunities.

“The post-covid environment has made it necessary for countries to have the advantages of the enhanced 4G and 5G networks under the increasing demand for ICT solutions. The best feature of the 5G technology is its speed as faster 5G speed and better connectivity could create economic growth in different regions.” Said George Long, CEO, OPPO Pakistan.

Another benefit would be an environment where regions, countries, and businesses, especially manufacturing sectors would attract investments to improve productivity and efficiency, he added.

5G will assist the digitalization of Pakistan by connecting people with robust purpose-built technology, creating opportunities for both industries and individuals. They are expected to benefit from future innovations in distance learning, public safety, manufacturing, transportation, and health.