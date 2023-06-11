Search

Pakistan

PTI chairman’s sister, brother-in-law booked in Layyah land scam case

Web Desk 02:34 PM | 11 Jun, 2023
PTI chairman’s sister, brother-in-law booked in Layyah land scam case
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Sister of former Pakistani prime minister Dr. Uzma Khan, and her husband have been booked in a property fraud case, amid tightening noose against the family members.

Media reports suggest that Anti Corruption Establishment has registered a case against Dr Uzma Khan for buying land worth Rs6 billion by paying only Rs130 million. ACE officials maintained that the total area of land purchased is 5261 kanals by paying a meager amount.

In the case, ACE lays blame on Uzma and her husband, Ahad Majeed, for purchasing land at the site of the Greater Thal Canal project. It was the same land that was purchased in 2021-22 around the time when Asian Development Bank announced the project.

Authorities said the close relatives of the PTI chairman were aware of the project’s commencement in advance. It also alleged that Uzma and her husband intimidated previous landowners into selling off their assets at rates far below the original price.

The duo then got ownership of land through illegal property deeds. Reports claimed that the land’s previous owners also filed a case at the local police station in Layyah.

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 11, 2023

08:37 AM | 11 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 11, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.15 305.15
Euro EUR 319.5 322.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.7 80.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.38 770.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.55 36.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.14
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.55 940.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.19 62.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.18 176.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 744.53 752.53
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.72 79.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.34 317.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 11, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Karachi PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Islamabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Peshawar PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Quetta PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Sialkot PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Attock PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Gujranwala PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Jehlum PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Multan PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Bahawalpur PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Gujrat PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Nawabshah PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Chakwal PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Hyderabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Nowshehra PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Sargodha PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Faisalabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Mirpur PKR 226,800 PKR 2617

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

