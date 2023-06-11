PTI chairman’s sister, brother-in-law booked in Layyah land scam case

LAHORE – Sister of former Pakistani prime minister Dr. Uzma Khan, and her husband have been booked in a property fraud case, amid tightening noose against the family members.
Media reports suggest that Anti Corruption Establishment has registered a case against Dr Uzma Khan for buying land worth Rs6 billion by paying only Rs130 million. ACE officials maintained that the total area of land purchased is 5261 kanals by paying a meager amount.
In the case, ACE lays blame on Uzma and her husband, Ahad Majeed, for purchasing land at the site of the Greater Thal Canal project. It was the same land that was purchased in 2021-22 around the time when Asian Development Bank announced the project.
Authorities said the close relatives of the PTI chairman were aware of the project’s commencement in advance. It also alleged that Uzma and her husband intimidated previous landowners into selling off their assets at rates far below the original price.
The duo then got ownership of land through illegal property deeds. Reports claimed that the land’s previous owners also filed a case at the local police station in Layyah.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 11, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.15
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|322.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.7
|80.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.14
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.