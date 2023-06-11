PTI chairman’s sister, brother-in-law booked in Layyah land scam case

LAHORE – Sister of former Pakistani prime minister Dr. Uzma Khan, and her husband have been booked in a property fraud case, amid tightening noose against the family members.

Media reports suggest that Anti Corruption Establishment has registered a case against Dr Uzma Khan for buying land worth Rs6 billion by paying only Rs130 million. ACE officials maintained that the total area of land purchased is 5261 kanals by paying a meager amount.

In the case, ACE lays blame on Uzma and her husband, Ahad Majeed, for purchasing land at the site of the Greater Thal Canal project. It was the same land that was purchased in 2021-22 around the time when Asian Development Bank announced the project.

Authorities said the close relatives of the PTI chairman were aware of the project’s commencement in advance. It also alleged that Uzma and her husband intimidated previous landowners into selling off their assets at rates far below the original price.

The duo then got ownership of land through illegal property deeds. Reports claimed that the land’s previous owners also filed a case at the local police station in Layyah.