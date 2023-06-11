Budget 2023-24: Mobile phone prices in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday unveiled the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, proposing new taxes of more than Rs200 billion.

The coalition government however has made no changes in taxes and duties received on locally manufactured and imported mobile phones.

The prices for locally assembled and imported mobiles will remain the same, in a surprise move as reports earlier suggested a surge in taxes on mobile phones.

If you are looking to import a mobile phone, you have to pay the following taxes.

Provincial Tax = 0.9%

IT Duty = 9%

Regulatory Duty

$1 to $30 = Rs. 180

$30 to $100 = Rs. 1,800

$100 to $200 = Rs. 2,700

$200 to $350 = Rs. 3,600

$350 to $500 = Rs. 10,500

$500+ = Rs. 18,500

Sales Tax

$1 to $30 = Rs. 150

$30 to $100 = Rs. 1,470

$100 to $200 = Rs. 1,870

$200 to $350 = Rs. 1,930

$350 to $500 = Rs. 6,000

$500+ = Rs. 10,300

Withholding Tax

$1 to $30 = Rs. 70

$30 to $100 = Rs.

$100 to $200 = Rs. 930

$200 to $350 = Rs. 970

$350 to $500 = Rs. 3000

$500+ = Rs. 5200

Mobile Levy