KSE-100 index crosses 48,000 points mark to hit 24-month high 

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on opening day of the new business week as the KSE-100 index crossed the 48,000 points level for the first time in 24 months.
During intraday session, KSE-100 index went up by 977 points to 48,054 points after witnessing 2.07 percent increase. It has last crossed the point in August 2021.
The market has gained 6,601 points (+15.9%) since staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion for Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).
The development also comes as the Pakistan is going to hold the Pakistan Mineral Summit regarding Reko Diq and other mines and mineral projects under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to boost foreign investment.
Under the standby arrangement, Pakistan is set to receive $3 billion over a period of nine months.
The availability of multilateral and bilateral funds had been a major hurdle in finalizing Pakistan’s agreement with the IMF. The negotiation process had been stalled for over nine months, and the previous arrangement had expired.
The Stand-By Arrangement has provided Pakistan with some breathing space, averting a potential sovereign default, and has assisted the government in streamlining fiscal policies.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.15 during the opening hours on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day banking, the local currency was traded at 286.60, with a marginal loss of Re0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee bounced back after back-to-back losses as State Bank allowed Exchange Companies (ECs) to import greenback in cash against the value of their export consignments through reputed cargo or security companies.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.