Search

Business

KSE-100 index crosses 48,000 points mark to hit 24-month high 

02:19 PM | 31 Jul, 2023
KSE-100 index crosses 48,000 points mark to hit 24-month high 
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on opening day of the new business week as the KSE-100 index crossed the 48,000 points level for the first time in 24 months. 

During intraday session, KSE-100 index went up by 977 points to 48,054 points after witnessing 2.07 percent increase. It has last crossed the point in August 2021. 

The market has gained 6,601 points (+15.9%) since staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion for Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

The development also comes as the Pakistan is going to hold the Pakistan Mineral Summit regarding Reko Diq and other mines and mineral projects under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to boost foreign investment. 

Under the standby arrangement, Pakistan is set to receive $3 billion over a period of nine months.

The availability of multilateral and bilateral funds had been a major hurdle in finalizing Pakistan’s agreement with the IMF. The negotiation process had been stalled for over nine months, and the previous arrangement had expired.

The Stand-By Arrangement has provided Pakistan with some breathing space, averting a potential sovereign default, and has assisted the government in streamlining fiscal policies.

Saudi Arabia deposits $2b in SBP, confirms Dar

Business

KSE-100 crosses 47,000 points level for first time after 21 months

01:46 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Another shock for inflation-hit Pakistanis as govt approves massive hike in power tariff

11:08 AM | 22 Jul, 2023

IHC declares super tax on high-income firms illegal

08:49 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Gold shines in Pakistan as price rises by Rs4,000 per tola

11:52 PM | 13 Jul, 2023

Bulls rule PSX as KSE-100 crosses 45,000pts mark for first time in 14 months 

01:46 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to Rs29,000; check latest rates here

01:44 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

‘Udi Udi Phira’ by Bilal Saeed is out now!

02:24 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 31 July 2023

09:31 AM | 31 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.15 during the opening hours on the first working day of the week.

During intra-day banking, the local currency was traded at 286.60, with a marginal loss of Re0.15.

Last week, the embattled rupee bounced back after back-to-back losses as State Bank allowed Exchange Companies (ECs) to import greenback in cash against the value of their export consignments through reputed cargo or security companies.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 31, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (31 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: