Web Desk
08:55 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
Education ministers decide about reopening of schools tomorrow
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood will chair a meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers via video link on Monday. 

The forum will be used to discuss the prevailing situation of second wave of coronavirus to decide about reopening of educational institutions across the country. 

The meeting will also discuss beginning of new academic session from August and reduction of spring and summer vacations. 

The agenda of the meeting have a proposal to conduct board examinations from the last week of May. The proposals regarding the start of the 2021-22 academic session in August will also likely to be discussed in the meeting of the education ministers. 

The meeting is also expected to discuss the national education policy. 

Previously, a session of the inter-provincial education ministers had decided to close schools, colleges, and universities from November 26 till January 10.

