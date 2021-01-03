'Lady of Heaven' – PTA bans promo of sacrilegious film
Approaches social media platforms for removal of the movie
ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Sunday approached different social media platforms, directing them to block content in the country pertaining to what it termed the sacrilegious film titled "Lady in Heaven".
Keeping in view "different reports" regarding the movie and its "sacrilegious content", the PTA said in a press release that social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have been directed "for immediate blocking of all content related to the said movie from their platforms".
Press Release: PTA has approached social media platforms for removal of trailers regarding sacrilegious movie titled “Lady of Heaven". pic.twitter.com/TwpnmlH4AH— PTA (@PTAofficialpk) January 3, 2021
Furthermore, the authority said 336 links containing promotional material of the movie have been reported to the different platforms.
Back in Dec 25, PTA issued notices to Google Inc. and Wikipedia on account of disseminating sacrilegious content through the platforms.
