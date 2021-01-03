Sanam Jung shoots down rumors of divorce with husband
Share
Social media users were taken by surprise on the arrival of New Year when social media users started pouring in comments, under Sanam Jung’s Instagram post where she was bidding farewell to 2020, regarding her divorce and that her husband Qassam has married another woman.
Today, the 33-years-old actress addressed the divorce rumors in another post: "I would just like to clarify that there is no truth to these rumors about Qassam and I splitting up. This rumour started from a fan comment on my insta post and it’s completely ridiculous.”
Sanam said she didn’t plan on posting any kind of clarification or explanation but their families have been getting phone calls almost daily about this pressing issue.
View this post on Instagram
“Alhamdullilah, we have an amazing family and are happily married & we look forward to spend the rest of our lives together inshallah!” the Mein Na Janoo star clarified.
Sanam concluded with urging the people to not spread rumors about someone’s family as this causes them (celebrities) extreme distress.
“We are real people too!” she stressed.
Fans speculating about Sanam Jung’s divorce ... 06:27 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
Rumours have been rife that actress Sanam Jung and her husband have divorced. Sanam got married to her long time ...
- TikToker couple arrested for making videos in police uniform10:26 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
-
- Team Pakistan spends time with Christchurch attack victim families ...09:47 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
- 'Lady of Heaven' – PTA bans promo of sacrilegious film09:20 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
- Education ministers decide about reopening of schools tomorrow08:55 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
- Ertugrul star Engin Altan cancels $1m deal with Pakistan's Kashif ...08:34 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
- Imran Khan shares throwback picture from famous Pepsi commercial of 8908:14 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
-
- Pakistani celebrity couples who parted ways in 202007:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Controversies of Pakistani celebs in 202011:02 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- 10 geological discoveries the mainstream media missed in 202009:37 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Famous figures who left the world in 202006:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2020