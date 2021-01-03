Sanam Jung shoots down rumors of divorce with husband

Social media users were taken by surprise on the arrival of New Year when social media users started pouring in comments, under Sanam Jung’s Instagram post where she was bidding farewell to 2020, regarding her divorce and that her husband Qassam has married another woman.

Today, the 33-years-old actress addressed the divorce rumors in another post: "I would just like to clarify that there is no truth to these rumors about Qassam and I splitting up. This rumour started from a fan comment on my insta post and it’s completely ridiculous.”

Sanam said she didn’t plan on posting any kind of clarification or explanation but their families have been getting phone calls almost daily about this pressing issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Jung (@jung_sanam)

“Alhamdullilah, we have an amazing family and are happily married & we look forward to spend the rest of our lives together inshallah!” the Mein Na Janoo star clarified.

Sanam concluded with urging the people to not spread rumors about someone’s family as this causes them (celebrities) extreme distress.

“We are real people too!” she stressed.