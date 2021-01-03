TikToker couple arrested for making videos in police uniform
10:26 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
TikToker couple arrested for making videos in police uniform
RAWALPINDI – Police in Punjab have arrested a couple for impersonating as police officers in TikTok videos and uploading them on social media. 

Following the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a police team conducted the raid arrested the suspect identified as Mohammad Bilal and his wife. 

Police uniforms, which they used for videos, laptops and mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered against them. 

According to police, the woman used to upload videos and photos on social media presenting herself as an officer of Adiala Jail with her husband wearing police uniforms.

