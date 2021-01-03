TikToker couple arrested for making videos in police uniform
RAWALPINDI – Police in Punjab have arrested a couple for impersonating as police officers in TikTok videos and uploading them on social media.
Following the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a police team conducted the raid arrested the suspect identified as Mohammad Bilal and his wife.
Police uniforms, which they used for videos, laptops and mobile phones were recovered from their possession.
خود کو پولیس اہلکار ظاہر کرکے پولیس یونیفارم میں ٹک ٹاک ویڈیوز بنانے والے میاں بیوی گرفتار۔ گرفتار ملزمان کا نام انیزہ گوہر اورمحمد بلال ہے، انیزہ گوہر اپنے آپ کو اڈیالہ جیل کا اہلکار ظاہر کرتی تھی۔ ملزمان سے پولیس یونیفارم، لیپ ٹاپ اور موبائل فون برآمد کرکے مقدمہ درج کرلیا گیا۔ pic.twitter.com/tJKiatDFIF— Rawalpindi Police (@RwpPolice) January 3, 2021
A case has been registered against them.
According to police, the woman used to upload videos and photos on social media presenting herself as an officer of Adiala Jail with her husband wearing police uniforms.
