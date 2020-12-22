Another TikToker fakes own death to become Twitter trend
Naila Jutt, a TikToker with over a million followers, allegedly faked her own death and was able to become a trending topic on Twitter. A picture of her seemingly dead was also making rounds on social media.
Many were shocked to find out about the sudden demise of the famed TikToker. In fact, it was being said that she was actually murdered and the perpetrators needed to punished. The news gained so much attention that #JusticeForNailaJutt began trending on Twitter.
Famous Tik Toker Naila Jutt Is No more Between us!
May Allah Grant her Highest Rank in Jannah & her Soul RIP ???? pic.twitter.com/LxJtRUxWAV— 〽️aham Rana (@iammahahaham) December 10, 2020
FamOus TikToker Naila Jutt is killed by Someone. She is no more with us ????#RIP#JusticeFornailajutt pic.twitter.com/NyxeVZNjiX— Bunny ???? (@MemesByZayn) December 10, 2020
However, it did not take long for some social media users to dig into the matter and find out that the TikToker faked the whole scene to gain followers.
She also took to social media to deny her death. Not only that but she also went on to say that her phone stopped working, and she does not even know how it all started. Apparently, she does not even know who is using HER Instagram.
Fake news.. Stop Spreading Rumors.#JusticeFornailajutt pic.twitter.com/WuAONSSo1C— I Q ر a ツ (@IQRAAHMEED) December 12, 2020
Soon after the truth came through, voice notes proving how she planned the entire drama were also leaked on social media.
In logo ne sahi mazaq bnya hua moat ka #nailajutt pic.twitter.com/NB3mCDNuNM— Sad AF (@kyubtye) December 11, 2020
Twitter users were enraged by the publicity stunt of the influencer and criticised her for doing so.
So this Tik toker "Naila Jutt" is alive. She made a prank that she is dead. These Tik Tokers are the lowest and cheapest form of humanity! Sick 5 rupees people!!— بنتِ پاکستان???????? (@SenseDaaaan) December 17, 2020
The reason why i hate Tiktokers. Fame k liye kuch bhi krty hain. Even apni mout ka tamasha bhi#nailajutt Koi valid reason btati ???????? pic.twitter.com/0JBlUlMHpw— Rameen ka Janam Din ????❤ (@snowsaying) December 11, 2020
This is not the first time a TikToker has pulled off such a stunt. It looks like she got inspired by another Tiktok star Adil Rajput whose wife faked his death. Upon being caught, she did not even admit that she faked it for fame and followers.
TikTok star Adil Rajput faked his own death for ... 05:24 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
There’s no denying that TikTokers participate in dangerous stunts to promote themselves or at times, just for ...
