Shah Mahmood Qureshi shifted to Lahore Cardiology hospital as health deteriorates

LAHORE – Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been shifted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for a medical check-up on Friday, where he underwent various diagnostic tests.

According to police sources, Qureshi is currently incarcerated in connection with multiple legal cases and was transported under tight security arrangements. A contingent of police personnel remained present throughout his visit to ensure strict security protocols.

Hospital officials confirmed that standard cardiac evaluations were performed during his visit, though no official statement has been released regarding his health condition.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a former Foreign Minister, has remained a key figure in PTI’s leadership and continues to face legal proceedings following the political unrest and protests in recent months.

Last year, a special court sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years in prison in the cipher case, which involves a missing confidential diplomatic cable. The duo was also disqualified from contesting for five years.